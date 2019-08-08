|
|
James Glenn
Windsor Heights - James "Jim" Timothy Glenn Sr., 68, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a vigil service at 7:00 pm at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Friday, August 9 at Saint Francis of Assisi.
"The Lights, the cameras and the action" was Jim's name to fame. Jim was hard working. He cared and took pride in everything his fingerprints touch. He gave life and light everywhere he'd go.
For years he was the Dubinsky Bros./Fridley City Theater Manager until he purchased Maxie's Restaurant (in West Des Moines), which he owned for 30 years. He could light up any room with his smile or charismatic personality. To know Jim, is to love Jim. You always felt one of a kind and special just talking with him. He did not know a stranger, you could instantly feel like you had a friend in him.
Jim was a very generous person, especially to his employees, friends and family. He enjoyed going to movies, the Iowa State fair; in his words "the best time to go to the fair is when the fair is on." His looks may mirror the infamous Dr. Phil but his life advice was by far more profound much more like "Clark Griswold".
His love for family dinners, classic cars, trains, going to auctions and getting together with his lunch group were among some more of his favorites. Jim and his wife Diane (the love of his life) were together for 52 years and married for 45 of those years. They enjoyed playing canasta, traveling, dining out and renovating investment properties. If you could not find Jim doing one of those things mentioned above; it is likely "Papa Jim" was cheering in the stands at one of his grandchildren's ball games (rain or shine).
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane; son Jimi (Aubrie) Glenn Jr.; daughters, Annie (Gabe) Mitchell and Katie (Adam) Spreacker; sisters, Cathleen (Bob) VanGilder, Barb (Larry) James, Carolyn (Tom) Summers, and Vicki (Joe) Ferin, David (Donna) Haney and SEVEN beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Glenn and brother, Richard Glenn.
Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019