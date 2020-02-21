|
|
James "Jim" Gorsche
Des Moines - Jim passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Iris; children, James Gorsche Jr. (Krista), Kellie Markey, Margaret Colwell, Theresa Forbes (Tim), and Linda Stoffel (Josh); and ten grandchildren, Abby, Olivia, Jack Gorsche; Anna, Clara Colwell; Brayton, Carson Forbes; Laci (Josh), Brooke, Dalton Stoffel.
There will be a 4 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. A celebration of life will follow in the lower level of the church at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020