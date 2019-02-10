Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Presbyterian Church
James H. Gilbert


Johnston - James H. Gilbert, 89, passed away February 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Paul Presbyterian Church, with his memorial service at 11 a.m.

James was born March 25, 1929 in Mellen, Wisconsin, the son of Walter and Clara (Reed) Gilbert. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1951-December 1952. James had a long career working at the Des Moines Register and Tribune, retiring after 38 years. He operated a carpentry business as well, finally retiring from that at the age of 81. James was a charter member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church, and served in many roles over the years including elder.

James is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean; daughters, Linda Litterer (Tom Buhrow) and Nancy (Gordon) McWilliams; grandchildren: Sarah (Miguel) Rojas, Mark (Sandhya) Litterer, Rachel Litterer, Megan (Kelsey) Seeland, Melissa (Chuck) Davis, Molly (Kenny) Martin, and Benjamin Brackett; great-grandchildren, Samarah Rojas and Ethan Martin; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Presbyterian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019
