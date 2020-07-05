James H. Osborn Sr.
Altoona - James H. Osborn, Sr. 75, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 4, 2020.
Jim (Oz) was born July 17, 1944 to Hugh J. and Helen E. Osborn in Des Moines, Iowa.
He was an East High graduate, a lifelong "Eastsider" and a proud veteran of the US Navy.
While serving on the East Coast he met the love of his life Pollyann (Swigart) Osborn and was happily married for 53 years.
Jim retired from the city of Des Moines. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, watching NASCAR and was Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s biggest fan.
He will be remembered as a quiet, humble, man.
He is survived by his wife Pollyann, his sons Jim Osborn, Jr. (Cherra) of Lees Summit, MO and Tim Osborn (Shelly) of Cypress, TX. His grandchildren, Courtney, Megan, Jessica, Katlyn, Amanda, Sydney, and Zac and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Steve J., Scott L., and Jeff W. Osborn.
He will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA.
