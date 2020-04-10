|
James H. (Jim) Thompson
West Des Moines - James H. (Jim) Thompson, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2020. As he did in life, he faced his illness with faith, determination, and a positive attitude.
Jim was born on January 13, 1949, to Ernest and Adelaide Thompson in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1967 and the University of Minnesota in 1970. There he earned a degree in Finance and Marketing.
He began his career in banking in Minneapolis. In 1977, he moved to Iowa and worked in insurance, real estate, and development; eventually founding the Stoney Creek Hotels and Conference Centers in 1995. He was a fair, kind, and compassionate employer. He was forever humbled by the dedication and hard work of others and considered everyone part of the "Stoney Creek Family".
Jim had an amazing work ethic. He lived by the motto "failure is not an option". He earned respect, admiration, and impacted the lives of many whom he encountered. He was a good friend and he cherished his multitude of wonderful friendships, both business and personal. He performed untold acts of kindness and charity throughout his life.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golf, winters in Florida, a good cigar, and a lively political discussion! He was known to sing a song or two at karaoke. One of his favorites was "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. It epitomizes the way he conducted his life.
Left to treasure Jim's memory are his wife of 52 years, Diane; daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Noto, Jessica (Brad) Ashbrenner; son, Jeremy (Shae) Thompson; grandchildren, Alex and Lauren Noto, Brittney Thompson, Eli, Zac, Noah, Jack, and James Thompson; step grandsons, Jon and Justin (Emily) Ashbrenner; great step grandsons, Braxton and Sterling Ashbrenner; mother in law, Helen Mary Wagner; brother, Jack Thompson; sister, Marcia Lowell; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
According to his wishes he was cremated. The family is planning a small, private service due to the current restrictions. A Memorial Gathering will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to EveryStep Hospice or the animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020