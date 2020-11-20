Trish and Family,

Our hearts are so saddened for your loss. You know that no one was ever prouder of his family than Jim. He was truly a special person, my college roommate, and the glue that kept all of our college teammates and friends in touch. We will miss him immensely, but God is welcoming a loyal servant.

Love,

Vickki and Bix

Bob Bixler

Classmate