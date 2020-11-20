James "Jim" Hallihan
Ankeny - James (Jim) Hallihan, of Ankeny, Iowa, was welcomed by God into life eternal on November 20, 2020. He passed at his home from sudden complications due to metastatic cancer. Jim is survived by his wife of 45 cherished years, Trish; and his children, Jennifer (Mark) Howieson, Kelly (Ryan) Wyllie and Danny (Lauren) Hallihan. He will also be deeply missed by his six grandchildren, Rosie, Jack, Lily, Josie, Ellie and Maeve; his sister, Dana; nephews, Darren and Devin; and all of Trish's family.
Jim was born to Rose and Dan Hallihan on January 5, 1945, in Alton, Illinois. He grew up in Decatur, Illinois, and was a proud member of the 1962 Illinois State Championship basketball team. If you knew him, you knew that! Stephen Decatur High School held a special place in his heart.
He enjoyed a successful basketball career at Miami (Ohio) University, graduating in 1967. After a short stint as a head coach at Casey (Ill.) High School, he went on a tour of duty in the Army. Jim was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, with their 1973 team winning the N.I.T. He coached with Sonny Smith at East Tennessee State for 2 years then served as head coach there from 1979-1982.
Jim joined Johnny Orr's basketball staff at Iowa State University in 1982. He served as top assistant at ISU for twelve years of Hilton Magic.
In 1994, he became the Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation. In 2011, one year before his retirement, they had over 190,000 participants.
Among many honors promoting sportsmanship and good character, Jim received the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award, Character Count's highest honor, which reflects former Governor Ray's lifelong commitment to civility and character development.
After retirement, he served as a member of Ankeny Parks Board and volunteered as the announcer at the Ankeny Miracle Field baseball games. He was a giver in all things, including organ donation.
Jim was a long-time member and served as an Elder at Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Ames. His faith was a foundation of who he was. Proverbs 3:5-6
Most of all, he was a devoted husband, loving father, incredible Papa, cherished coach and mentor, and supportive and fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Every Father's Day he was honored to receive messages from many former players and others who loved him.
Those wishing to give memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to donate in his memory to Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 3626 Ontario St., Ames, IA 50014.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service and will celebrate his memory with a public memorial service when it is safe to gather.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com