James Hendershott
James W. (Jim) Hendershott, age 79, passed away from complications due to Parkinson's on Monday, January 20, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held on January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church (650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines). Burial will be at a later date.
Jim was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on March 3, 1940 to James E. & Elsa D. (Frederiksen) Hendershott. He married his wife Patricia on August 31, 1963. They are the parents of three children; Deborah (James) Biegger, of Madrid, IA, James (Alta) Hendershott of State Center, IA and Kathleen Hendershott of Madrid, IA; grandparents of Christopher, Carissa, Catlin, Patrick, Elizabeth, Alexander and Zachary; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , Madrid Booster Club, or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020