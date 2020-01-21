Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hendershott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hendershott


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hendershott Obituary
James Hendershott

James W. (Jim) Hendershott, age 79, passed away from complications due to Parkinson's on Monday, January 20, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held on January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church (650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines). Burial will be at a later date.

Jim was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on March 3, 1940 to James E. & Elsa D. (Frederiksen) Hendershott. He married his wife Patricia on August 31, 1963. They are the parents of three children; Deborah (James) Biegger, of Madrid, IA, James (Alta) Hendershott of State Center, IA and Kathleen Hendershott of Madrid, IA; grandparents of Christopher, Carissa, Catlin, Patrick, Elizabeth, Alexander and Zachary; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , Madrid Booster Club, or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -