James "Jim" Hoover Jr.
West Des Moines - James LaVern Hoover Jr., 72 was born November 11, 1947, Milan, IL to James LaVern Hoover Sr. and Helen (Lovett) Hoover.
James "Jim" died April 10, 2020, in Des Moines from complications of lung cancer.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joan; two daughters; one son; two stepdaughters; one stepson; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 15 with burial following at Colo Cemetery in Colo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and sent to Joan Hoover, 306 38th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences and a full obituary can be viewed at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020