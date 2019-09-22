Services
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hutchins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hutchins Obituary
James Hutchins

Newton - James Richard Hutchins, 48, was reunited in heaven with his loved ones that had passed before on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Optimae Life Services or the Wittemberg Cemetery Association may be left at the funeral home.

Jim leaves behind his mother, Victoria (Cal) Holmquist; sister, Laura (Andrew) Leon; son, Austin Leytham; nieces, Zoe and Mia Rand; and several aunts and uncles including his aunt, Jeanne Failor. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hutchins and grandparents, Frank and Virginia Hutchins and Roland and Byrnadeen Failor.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now