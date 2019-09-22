|
James Hutchins
Newton - James Richard Hutchins, 48, was reunited in heaven with his loved ones that had passed before on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Optimae Life Services or the Wittemberg Cemetery Association may be left at the funeral home.
Jim leaves behind his mother, Victoria (Cal) Holmquist; sister, Laura (Andrew) Leon; son, Austin Leytham; nieces, Zoe and Mia Rand; and several aunts and uncles including his aunt, Jeanne Failor. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hutchins and grandparents, Frank and Virginia Hutchins and Roland and Byrnadeen Failor.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019