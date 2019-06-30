Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bagatti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Bagatti


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Bagatti Obituary
James J. Bagatti

Des Moines - James J. Bagatti, 93, of Des Moines died at home on June 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil service all at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, of which he was a long-time member. Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.

Jim was born in Zooksbur, IA on August 10, 1925 to the late Guido and Mary Bagatti and graduated from Madrid High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned from the service to work for John Deere Manufacturing where he retired in 1978. He was a member and former secretary with the UAW Local 450. Jim enjoyed watching Cardinals Baseball, airplanes especially the Blue Angels, and playing Bingo. He regularly worked out at Fitness World West and later MercyOne Health and Fitness Center

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie; sister, Irene Gioffredi; and brother, Larry Bagatti. Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his step-daughter, Diane Lowrey (David) Millam; three grandsons, Patrick (Ashley), Mike (Rebeca) and Matt Millam; great granddaughter, Ava Millam; twin nephews, Greg (Gail) and Tim (Deb) Gioffredi; niece, Susie (Don) Lincoln; sister-in-law, Bea Bagatti; nephews, Steve Bagatti and Chris Bagatti, nieces, Camille Bagatti, Ann Bagatti and Luann Thomas, as well as grand nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now