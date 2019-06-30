|
|
James J. Bagatti
Des Moines - James J. Bagatti, 93, of Des Moines died at home on June 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil service all at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, of which he was a long-time member. Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.
Jim was born in Zooksbur, IA on August 10, 1925 to the late Guido and Mary Bagatti and graduated from Madrid High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned from the service to work for John Deere Manufacturing where he retired in 1978. He was a member and former secretary with the UAW Local 450. Jim enjoyed watching Cardinals Baseball, airplanes especially the Blue Angels, and playing Bingo. He regularly worked out at Fitness World West and later MercyOne Health and Fitness Center
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie; sister, Irene Gioffredi; and brother, Larry Bagatti. Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his step-daughter, Diane Lowrey (David) Millam; three grandsons, Patrick (Ashley), Mike (Rebeca) and Matt Millam; great granddaughter, Ava Millam; twin nephews, Greg (Gail) and Tim (Deb) Gioffredi; niece, Susie (Don) Lincoln; sister-in-law, Bea Bagatti; nephews, Steve Bagatti and Chris Bagatti, nieces, Camille Bagatti, Ann Bagatti and Luann Thomas, as well as grand nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019