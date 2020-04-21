|
James J. Pirkl
Des Moines - James Pirkl (Jim), 80, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. An intermittent visitation will be held at Iles Dunn's Chapel from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Guests will be directed to remain in their cars until the building is accessible for a limit of 10 persons. Services and burial will take place Saturday, April 25 in Owatonna, MN.
Jim was born and raised in Owatonna. After graduating from high school in 1957, he served for three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1969, he moved to Des Moines where he made a career as a dispatcher/broker for various trucking companies, retiring in 2012.
Jim is survived by his two sisters, Joyce Perkins and Mary Clements; his daughter, Lisa Lindsay (John); his son, Robert Pirkl (Margaret); six granddaughters; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Pirkl; and his son, William Pirkl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or the Lupus Foundation. Additional information may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020