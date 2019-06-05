|
|
James "Jim" Jones
Ames - James "Jim" E. Jones, 90, of Ames passed away May 28, 2019 at the Households of Bethany in Story City.
Visitation with family will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Adams Funeral Home. Memorial services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Collegiate Presbyterian Church at 11 A.M. followed by a luncheon at the church. Graveside services will be held at Ames Municipal Cemetery after the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Life Choices or Ames Choral Society.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 5, 2019