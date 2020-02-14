|
James "Jim" Kerns
Chariton - Jim passed away on February 12, 2020. Visitation is Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Chariton Christian Church. Funeral Service is Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Anne Kerns; 4 children: Bill (Barb Gradner-Kerns) Kerns, Jeff (Donna) Kerns, Jill Kerns, and Mike (April) Kerns; 5 grandchildren: Jacob, Emily, Abby, Elizabeth, and Samuel; 8 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; and 2 siblings, Marjorie Schwenker and Evelyn Pritchard. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Kerns.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020