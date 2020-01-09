|
James L. Briar
High Bridge, NJ - James L. Briar, age 86, of High Bridge, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, NJ surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 1, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa and resided in High Bridge, NJ since 1999.
He was the son of the late Jack Briar and Josephine (Anderson) Briar Whitten.
James is predeceased by his first wife, Mary Sue (Rinehart) Briar, who passed away in 1978. In addition, are two sisters; Nancy Joan Briar (d. 1929) and Helen (Briar) Cameron Findling (d. 2017).
James was the husband of Marisa L. (Rossi) Briar, celebrating 38 years of marriage.
James served with the US Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1955 aboard USS "The Sullivans".
For most of his career James worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Iowa and Minnesota. He also worked for AT&T in Basking Ridge, NJ and NEC in Melville, NY.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife include three children; Carol (Briar) Van Zandt and her husband John David of Manville, NJ, John Briar and his wife Barbara of Pilesgrove, NJ and David Briar and his wife Erin of Tok, AK. Two step-children; Reneé (Picasso) Anderson and her husband John of Annandale, NJ and Paul Picasso of Whitehouse Station, NJ. Sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. James is also survived by two siblings; Charles Briar and his wife Barbara of Ankeny, IA and Josephine (Briar) Hunt of Solon, IA.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-5pm at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ. Additional calling hours will take place in Iowa on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines, IA followed by burial at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Memorials can be made to a or World Apostolate of Fatima USA, P.O. Box 976, Washington, NJ 07882.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020