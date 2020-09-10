James L. FrederickDes Moines - James Leo Frederick was born February 19, 1947 in Paris KY to James B Frederick and Gladys L (Metcalf) Frederick. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with his dad and brother. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam war.He is preceded in death by his dad James B Frederick, his mother Gladys L Frederick, his brother Wynnfield Frederick, a daughter Tia Frederick, a step-son Donnie Mettler.He is survived by his sister Kay L (Frederick) Vignovich, his brother-in-law George A Vignovich, his children: son James W Frederick of Des Moines, daughter Madaline Savoie of Des Moines, son Seth Frederick of Arizona, daughter Sariah Frederick of Arizona, son Joshua Frederick of Arizona, and a step-daughter Melissa Martin.There will be no visitation or service, only a private burial at Brooks South Town Chapel on Fleur Drive.