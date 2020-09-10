1/1
James L. Frederick
1947 - 2020
James L. Frederick

Des Moines - James Leo Frederick was born February 19, 1947 in Paris KY to James B Frederick and Gladys L (Metcalf) Frederick. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with his dad and brother. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam war.

He is preceded in death by his dad James B Frederick, his mother Gladys L Frederick, his brother Wynnfield Frederick, a daughter Tia Frederick, a step-son Donnie Mettler.

He is survived by his sister Kay L (Frederick) Vignovich, his brother-in-law George A Vignovich, his children: son James W Frederick of Des Moines, daughter Madaline Savoie of Des Moines, son Seth Frederick of Arizona, daughter Sariah Frederick of Arizona, son Joshua Frederick of Arizona, and a step-daughter Melissa Martin.

There will be no visitation or service, only a private burial at Brooks South Town Chapel on Fleur Drive.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
