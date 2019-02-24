|
James L Hawkins
Norwalk - James L. Hawkins, 84, died of cancer Wednesday morning January 13, 2019 at Regency Care Center, Norwalk, IA.
He is survived by his wife, Florine, granddaughter Jade, grandson Dillon, and great grandson Donte. Preceding him in death were his father, mother, three brothers, one sister and three children.
He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for the past 60 years.
There will be no services.
James will be dearly missed by his many friends and his family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019