James L. Koch
Van Meter - James Louis Koch, 90, passed away early Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center.
A visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, where family will be present 5 to 7 p.m. The family asks that those in attendance to please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Van Meter for family and church members only due to Covid-19. Live streaming of the service will be on Jim's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com
. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 403 of Van Meter.
Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Kerry (Don) Beatty of Atkins and Jeff (Diane) Koch of Van Meter; grandchildren, Michelle Beatty, Benjamin Koch, Megan Koch, and Kendra (Alex) Hage; and great-grandson, Herb Hage.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jerri; sister, Frances; brother, Dwaine; and his parents, Alfred and Nora.