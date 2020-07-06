1/1
James L. Koch

Van Meter - James Louis Koch, 90, passed away early Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center.

A visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, where family will be present 5 to 7 p.m. The family asks that those in attendance to please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Van Meter for family and church members only due to Covid-19. Live streaming of the service will be on Jim's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 403 of Van Meter.

Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Kerry (Don) Beatty of Atkins and Jeff (Diane) Koch of Van Meter; grandchildren, Michelle Beatty, Benjamin Koch, Megan Koch, and Kendra (Alex) Hage; and great-grandson, Herb Hage.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jerri; sister, Frances; brother, Dwaine; and his parents, Alfred and Nora.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
