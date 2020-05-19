|
|
James L. Krambeck
West Des Moines - July 19, 1939-May16,2020 Jim held many titles - a loving Husband, amazing and proud Father, fun and loving Grandfather, loyal and generous Friend, accomplished Corporate Attorney who valued integrity at the core of everything he did, Captain in the U.S. Air Force, Role Model and Coach to many, and Gentleman to all. After a beautiful day at his favorite place, Lake Okoboji, Jim fell asleep happy next to the woman he loved and didn't wake up. He went out perfectly, just earlier than we all expected.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather to appropriately honor him.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gail (Longanecker); son, Brent Krambeck (Samantha) and children, Ben and Macy; son, Scott Krambeck (Carrie) and children, Lucas, Avery and Ian; and son, Matt Krambeck (Brina) and children, Dylan, Colin and Ashtyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Myrle Krambeck.
A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/James-A.-Krambeck/West-Des-Moines-Iowa/1873763.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244; The Des Moines Performing Arts (Civic Center) 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309; or Plymouth Congregational Church 4126 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020