James (Jim) Lawless
James (Jim) Lawless passed away March 25, 2020. He was born March 26, 1932 to Mary Olive and James LeRoy Lawless as an only child. He attended St. Augustine's grade school and Roosevelt High School. He graduated from Drake University in 1954 with a major in journalism. While at Drake he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After college he served two years in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Mathews out of Long Beach, California. He retired after 20 years as a full commander. He married Mary Belle McPherson on September 10, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church. From that marriage six children were born, Kathleen, Maureen, Michael, Martha, Kerry and Dan.
Upon his return from the Navy he was hired by the Des Moines Register & Tribune as an assistant Markets Editor. He retired 43 years later as THE Markets Editor. He was inducted into Who's Who in America 52nd Edition 1998 for his writings. Upon his retirement he found golf and enjoyed many games with friends & family. He and Mary Belle spent several weeks in the winter in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Destin, Florida with friends and visits from family members. He was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis and through that organization volunteered at Finley School listening to the students read. He enjoyed swimming and had received many awards from the Iowa Games. He truly enjoyed his weekly lunch with the guys down in Valley Junction.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and oldest daughter Kathleen. He is survived by his wife Mary Belle, daughter Maureen (Mike Spellman), son Michael (Marcie Lawless), daughter Martha, son Kerry (Glenna Lawless) and son Dan (Peggy Lawless) and fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Theresa's Catholic Church of Des Moines. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020