James Lee Cahill
James Lee Cahill

Ankeny - James "Jim" Cahill,78, passed away at his home in Ankeny on September 14, 2020 surrounded by love and family.

A visitation will be held 2:00 - 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A prayer service will start at 3:30 p.m.

He is survived by his sister, Judy; his children, Shannon, Shelley, Scott (Amber), and Steve; his grandchildren, Meredith, Veronika (Zachary), Hannah (Teague), Domenic, Garrett (Audrey), Oliver, Rylee (Bryan), and Hallie; and his great-grandson, Barrett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in Jim's name.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
19
Prayer Service
03:30 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
