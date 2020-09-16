James Lee Cahill
Ankeny - James "Jim" Cahill,78, passed away at his home in Ankeny on September 14, 2020 surrounded by love and family.
A visitation will be held 2:00 - 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A prayer service will start at 3:30 p.m.
He is survived by his sister, Judy; his children, Shannon, Shelley, Scott (Amber), and Steve; his grandchildren, Meredith, Veronika (Zachary), Hannah (Teague), Domenic, Garrett (Audrey), Oliver, Rylee (Bryan), and Hallie; and his great-grandson, Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in Jim's name.
