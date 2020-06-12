James Leon Young
1925 - 2020
James Leon Young

Adel - James Leon Young, age 94, of Adel, passed away June 11, 2020. He was born July 17, 1925 in Dallas County, Iowa to Frank and Lillian Young.

Leon attended high school in Waukee. He worked for Mitchell Motor Company for 30 years, then for Dallas County until his retirement. He drove a wrecker, ambulance, and did odd jobs around town.

For 42 years Leon was a volunteer fireman with the Adel Fire Department. Some of the things he loved (besides his family) were teasing, stock car races, demolition derbies, auctions, city-wide garage sales, feeding birds and squirrels, mushroom hunting, a good game of cards or Fast Track, the color blue, his pickup, popcorn, and chocolate.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillian Young, and son-in-law, Walter W. Stark, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ella May Young of Adel; sons, Dan (Carolyn) Young of Adel, and David (Kathy) Young of Star Prairie, WI; daughter, Donna Stark of Adel; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral or visitation. Private burial by immediate family will be at a later date. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, NE of Minburn.

In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials can be sent to Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

