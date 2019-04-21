|
James Louis Magel
Johnston, formerly of Danville, IA - James Louis Magel, 78, passed away Saturday April 13 of complications following open heart surgery.
Jim was born at Mercy Hospital in Burlington, and raised on the family farm in Danville, along with his 6 brothers and sisters. Jim, Kay and David recently moved to Johnston to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Jim served in the US Navy where he was part of the recovery team for astronaut John Glenn. He attended college in Kirksville, MO. After college, Jim worked for General Electric in West Burlington, IA. He then worked for the US Department of Agriculture for 35 years, retiring in 2006.
Jim and Kay (Fischer) were married on June 6, 1970. They have 3 children: David, Lisa Cahill (JP) and Dean (Emily). He and Kay have 3 grandchildren: Wyatt James and Brynn Ivy Magel and Brenden Cahill. Jim is survived by his wife Kay, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren and his siblings Janet Burns (Bruce), Judi Jones (John), Mary Butherus (Rich), Martha Sallee (Darrell), Tom (Kris) and Mike, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
At Jim's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Any donations may be directed to the Danville, IA volunteer fire department.
Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
Dad's favorite saying was 'a man who is loved by kids and dogs can't be all that bad'. We love you, dad, and we will miss you.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019