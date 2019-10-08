|
|
James (Jay) Lowrey
West Des Moines - James (Jay) Edward Lowrey passed away on October 4, 2019, after a short bought with lung cancer at the age of 69. Jay was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa and has been residing in West Des Moines for the past 4+ years.
Jay always enjoyed a glass of wine with friends and family. He loved his position and work-family at Westside Appliance. There were no strangers in Jay's life, they were simply friends he had yet to meet.
In keeping with Jay's giving spirit, his remains have been donated to the University of Iowa anatomy department
We will be celebrating Jay's life this Thursday, October 10th from 4-7 pm at Lisa and Joe's home. Survived by his daughter, Lisa Pringle-Chmelka (Joe), his grandchildren Bella Root and Jared Chmelka and his beloved dog, Bert.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport in care of Dunn's Funeral Home 2121 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019