James Lynn Matre
Mesa, AZ - James Lynn Matre of Mesa, AZ passed away on June 17th, 2020 after a battling heart disease. A small gathering was held in Mesa, AZ on June 26th and a celebration of life will be held in Central Iowa at a time to be announced.
Jim was born April 24, 1947 in Estherville, IA to Selmer and Lois Matre. He was a lifelong learner and educator graduating from Estherville High School and earning a bachelors from Iowa State University, masters from University of Northern Iowa, graduate studies at Iowa State and an associate degree from Mercy College. Jim had a long career as a teacher and school administrator throughout Iowa including stints at Wapsie Valley, Boone Valley, Shellsburg, Red Oak, Malvern, Nishna Valley, Prairie City-Monroe, Shenandoah and North Polk school districts. He always focused on creating the best environment for learning and loved to work with communities in helping them through change.
Two of Jim's other passions were golf and bicycling. He rode on RAGBRAI 30+ times and made countless friends on those two lane country roads through small town Iowa. He was a golfer his adult life including owning and operating a golf course from 1972-1976, playing in many tournaments throughout the years and eventually settling into a house on a golf course where he could play most days of the year in sunny Arizona.
Jim was a loving and supportive husband and father. He embodied the vow of "in sickness and in health," supporting Ruth Ann and Roxane through their own amazing lives and their subsequent battles with cancer. He and Sondrh found each other in their second youth, exploring the world and grandparenting from afar.
Jim will be missed by his loving wife, Sondrh Lea and her family; mother, Lois Matre of Estherville, IA; Son Jay (Lisa) and grandson Benjamin Matre of St. Anthony, MN; step-son James (Darby) and granddaughters Harper and Saoirse Hill of Polk City, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Selmer Matre; first wife Ruth Ann Matre, second wife, Roxane Joens-Matre; sister-in-law, Gail Meyer and nephew, Joe Meyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Smile Train, an organization that provides free cleft surgery for millions of poor children in developing countries or the American Heart Association.
Mesa, AZ - James Lynn Matre of Mesa, AZ passed away on June 17th, 2020 after a battling heart disease. A small gathering was held in Mesa, AZ on June 26th and a celebration of life will be held in Central Iowa at a time to be announced.
Jim was born April 24, 1947 in Estherville, IA to Selmer and Lois Matre. He was a lifelong learner and educator graduating from Estherville High School and earning a bachelors from Iowa State University, masters from University of Northern Iowa, graduate studies at Iowa State and an associate degree from Mercy College. Jim had a long career as a teacher and school administrator throughout Iowa including stints at Wapsie Valley, Boone Valley, Shellsburg, Red Oak, Malvern, Nishna Valley, Prairie City-Monroe, Shenandoah and North Polk school districts. He always focused on creating the best environment for learning and loved to work with communities in helping them through change.
Two of Jim's other passions were golf and bicycling. He rode on RAGBRAI 30+ times and made countless friends on those two lane country roads through small town Iowa. He was a golfer his adult life including owning and operating a golf course from 1972-1976, playing in many tournaments throughout the years and eventually settling into a house on a golf course where he could play most days of the year in sunny Arizona.
Jim was a loving and supportive husband and father. He embodied the vow of "in sickness and in health," supporting Ruth Ann and Roxane through their own amazing lives and their subsequent battles with cancer. He and Sondrh found each other in their second youth, exploring the world and grandparenting from afar.
Jim will be missed by his loving wife, Sondrh Lea and her family; mother, Lois Matre of Estherville, IA; Son Jay (Lisa) and grandson Benjamin Matre of St. Anthony, MN; step-son James (Darby) and granddaughters Harper and Saoirse Hill of Polk City, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Selmer Matre; first wife Ruth Ann Matre, second wife, Roxane Joens-Matre; sister-in-law, Gail Meyer and nephew, Joe Meyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Smile Train, an organization that provides free cleft surgery for millions of poor children in developing countries or the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.