Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
The Basilica of St. John
1915 University Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Dake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Dake Obituary
James M. Dake

Des Moines - James Michael Dake, 72, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. There will be a rosary at 6PM, followed by visitation until 8PM, Thursday, February 20, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12PM Friday, February 21, at The Basilica of St. John, 1915 University Avenue, Des Moines, with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -