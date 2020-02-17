|
|
James M. Dake
Des Moines - James Michael Dake, 72, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. There will be a rosary at 6PM, followed by visitation until 8PM, Thursday, February 20, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12PM Friday, February 21, at The Basilica of St. John, 1915 University Avenue, Des Moines, with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020