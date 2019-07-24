|
|
James M. L'Estrange
Des Moines - James M. L'Estrange, 81, passed away July 18, 2019 at Trinity Center at Luther Park.
Jim was born June 4, 1938 in Des Moines to James and Lucy (Lynch) L'Estrange. He was a lifelong Des Moines resident. Jim graduated from Dowling High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Jim retired from Firestone after 38 years of service. He loved following all of his children's sporting events. Jim had a shop in his garage in which he enjoyed woodworking. He was an avid pet lover. Jim was a devout member of Christ the King Catholic Church and loved to recite the rosary.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jane; daughter, Michelle L'Estrange; siblings, Tom L'Estrange and Marikay Miller; grandchildren, James and Leybie Siakhasone, Steve and Sumita Baccam; and six great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jeffrey, Michael, Christopher and Brian L'Estrange; brother, John L'Estange; and his granddaughter, Paige L'Estrange.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in loving memory of Jim.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019