James Marcus Segreto

James Marcus Segreto

West Des Moines - James Marcus Segreto, 70, of West Des Moines, IA, died Thursday April 9, 2020 at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago due to recent complications from his April 2019 lung transplant.

Beloved husband of Ann, 45 years; loving father of Ben, Sara, Kate (Matt) Holt; dear grandfather of Ethan & Emma Franklin, Garret & Page Holt; fond brother of Frank (Leah), Tom (Marcia), Christine, Larry (Dale), John; uncle and friend to many.

Born in Fort Dodge, IA, on July 16, 1949. Son of Lorenzo and Rose Olive Segreto. James graduated from St. Edmonds H.S. He attended Loras College and graduated from the University of Iowa and obtained a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at The University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined The National Guard in the early 70's.

James began his career at Brenton Bank in Davenport, IA and moved to Des Moines in 1991 to work at Bankers Trust and worked for other banks in the Metro area. He later retired from Idemia in Des Moines in 2018.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines. James enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren, going to Cubs games, watching soccer, walking and The New York Times crossword & listening to Opera.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Loyola University Medical Center Lung Transplant Program, c/o Loyola Medicine Office of Philanthropy, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, IL 60153 or www.loyolamedicine.org/giving

Services and burial will be held privately in West Des Moines at McLaren's Resthaven Cemetery. No flowers please.

Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory 800-562-0082

www.hursen.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
