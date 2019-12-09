|
|
James (Jim) Mayes
West Des Moines - James J. Mayes, age 82, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Following the service a graveside will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel (Van Meter), Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, 210 Walnut Street, #566, Des Moines, Iowa 50309. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Mayes family.
He was born December 24, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Paul and Ella Mayes. James retired from Sealy Mattress Company in 2000 and afterwards worked two part time jobs; Willis Auto, and Glen Oaks Country Club. Jim and wife Elaine are members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in West Des Moines, Iowa and Jim was also a long time member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a beloved husband, father and friend and will be missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Elaine; son, Greg (Patti) Mayes of Wisconsin and his children, Grace and Lindsey; son, Bob (Jody) Mayes of Iowa and their children, Cody, Casey, and Addi; son, Mike Mayes of Michigan; and daughter, Susan (Richard) Drury of Illinois and their children, Blake, Natalie, and Connor, Sister-in-Law, Jane (Tom) Callaghan and their children, Kim, Tommy, David and Robert.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019