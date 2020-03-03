|
James "Jimmy" Meek
Des Moines - James "Jimmy" Meek, 59, passed away March 1, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Jimmy was born December 14, 1960 in Des Moines to Richard and Rita "Donna" Meek. He worked for Eurofins Scientific as a lab tech. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, hunting, working in his yard and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed watching Sprint car and NASCAR "napcar" races. Jimmy was an avid Hawkeye fan and he loved his coffee.
Jimmy is survived by his children, James Meek, Teddy Jean May Hilding (Marty) and SueAnn Lane; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cory, Mackenzie and Mason; brother, Eddie (Wendi) Meek; sister, Lisa (Kelly) Hegwood; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandra Jean Meek.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jimmy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020