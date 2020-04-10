|
James Michael Mahoney
Des Moines - James "Jim" Mahoney, 77, passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with his three children by his side. Jim was born on October 5, 1942 to the late Paul and Frances Mahoney. He attended Dowling High School, followed by Iowa State University and Drake University. He married the love of his life, the late Sharon "Sharri" Mahoney, on February 26, 1966. Together they pursued a love story for the ages, embraced teaching careers, and raised an incredible family.
Jim began his teaching career at Saint Albert High School, before moving to Johnston High School. In addition to being a science teacher at JHS, he coached baseball, basketball and football while serving as Athletic Director throughout his tenure. In his years as a baseball coach, he led various teams to 607 wins, 9 state tournaments, and their first state title in 1977. He finished out his teaching career at Harding Middle School before retiring to a life full of travel, family and more ball games (along with nearly every athletic event his grandchildren were a part of).
To know Jim is to be on the receiving end of his fierce loyalty and gentle soul. A favorite of the Beaverdale community, he is known by many as "one of the good ones." Jim spent countless hours serving others, giving everyone a fair opportunity. Jim was his wife's primary caretaker in her battle with Alzheimer's, and stayed by her side until the very end. He passed his values onto everyone he encountered; values of hard work, strength, faith, and love. Jim always made it a priority to do what was right, regardless of what life threw at him. He is a man everyone is proud to have known; one who left an unforgettable legacy.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Erin (Pat) Yacinich of Adel, Iowa; his son, Tim (Shannon) Mahoney of Arlington Heights, Illinois; his son, Mike (Pam) Mahoney of Waukee, Iowa; his grandchildren, Jessie (Rob), Jake (Jordan), Shea, Luke, Jack, Aubrey, Zoey, and Bailey; his great-grandson, Tommy; his siblings, Rosemary Mahoney, Madeline (Rick) Storey, Ann (Ron) Culver, Cathy (Fred Windhorst) McAninch, John (Lisa) Mahoney, Teresa (Floyd) Graham, and Patti (Craig) Knight; lifelong friends; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon "Sharri" Mahoney; his parents, Paul and Frances Mahoney; and his brother, Bernard Mahoney.
Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the private family service will be livestreamed on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00 am from Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by a private family burial at Glendale Cemetery. The link for the livestream can be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider visiting 'Ways to Help' on the Jim Mahoney CaringBridge page to support the Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS Program as requested by Jim. In addition, the family encourages people to support the small businesses of the Beaverdale Neighborhood.
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/jimmahoney19
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020