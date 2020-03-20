|
James Michael "Mike" McBroom
Des Moines - James Michael "Mike" McBroom passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 14th surrounded by family.
Mike was born on September 22nd, 1946 in Des Moines where he lived his entire life. Summers were spent in Wisconsin, fishing with his brother Dave or sitting by the radio listening to Milwaukee Braves baseball. Mike was a proud graduate of Tech High School and later attended Drake University. In 1968 he married the love of his life Soozie Galloway, enjoying 51 incredible years together. Mike owned and operated French Way Dry Cleaners for over four decades, ensuring that his clients in the Des Moines area always looked their best.
Often described as debonair, Mike had a personality as crisp as the starch in his shirt and the crease in his pants. He loved spending time with his family, working in his perfectly manicured yard, and relaxing with a glass of wine or bowl of ice cream. Known for his dance moves, Mike was also an excellent roller-skater, skier, fisherman and part-time costume model. Often to the chagrin of his cart mate, he golfed. On game day, greetings were always followed by a "Go Hawks". When it came time to relax, few were better. Falling asleep was his superpower.
Mike was involved in many organizations throughout his life including but not limited to Reciprocity Club Des Moines, Variety the Children's Charity of Iowa Board, and the Highland Park Business Association Board. Mike also served on the board of the Better Business Bureau of Des Moines and was President of the Iowa Dry Cleaners Association as well as the Upper Midwest Dry Cleaners Convention.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Robert McBroom of Des Moines Iowa; and his brother Jospeh Max McBroom of Urbandale Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Soozie McBroom, daughter, Micki McBroom, son, Matt McBroom, brother Dave McBroom all of Des Moines, Iowa; sister-in-law, Dianne McBroom of Urbandale, Iowa; grand dogs; Emmy and Raleigh as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mike was our hero. We will love him and miss him forever. "YuYu!"
A special thank you to Dr. Harichand-Herdt and the caring staff at Iowa Methodist Hospital, as well as everyone at Every Step Hospice.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Variety Club Children's Charity of Iowa (505 5th Avenue #310 Des Moines 50309) or The Avenues - Ingersoll & Grand Restoration (558 28th St Des Moines 50312).
In consideration of current public health conditions related to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences are encouraged at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020