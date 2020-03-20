Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for James McBroom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Mike" McBroom


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael "Mike" McBroom Obituary
James Michael "Mike" McBroom

Des Moines - James Michael "Mike" McBroom passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 14th surrounded by family.

Mike was born on September 22nd, 1946 in Des Moines where he lived his entire life. Summers were spent in Wisconsin, fishing with his brother Dave or sitting by the radio listening to Milwaukee Braves baseball. Mike was a proud graduate of Tech High School and later attended Drake University. In 1968 he married the love of his life Soozie Galloway, enjoying 51 incredible years together. Mike owned and operated French Way Dry Cleaners for over four decades, ensuring that his clients in the Des Moines area always looked their best.

Often described as debonair, Mike had a personality as crisp as the starch in his shirt and the crease in his pants. He loved spending time with his family, working in his perfectly manicured yard, and relaxing with a glass of wine or bowl of ice cream. Known for his dance moves, Mike was also an excellent roller-skater, skier, fisherman and part-time costume model. Often to the chagrin of his cart mate, he golfed. On game day, greetings were always followed by a "Go Hawks". When it came time to relax, few were better. Falling asleep was his superpower.

Mike was involved in many organizations throughout his life including but not limited to Reciprocity Club Des Moines, Variety the Children's Charity of Iowa Board, and the Highland Park Business Association Board. Mike also served on the board of the Better Business Bureau of Des Moines and was President of the Iowa Dry Cleaners Association as well as the Upper Midwest Dry Cleaners Convention.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Robert McBroom of Des Moines Iowa; and his brother Jospeh Max McBroom of Urbandale Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Soozie McBroom, daughter, Micki McBroom, son, Matt McBroom, brother Dave McBroom all of Des Moines, Iowa; sister-in-law, Dianne McBroom of Urbandale, Iowa; grand dogs; Emmy and Raleigh as well as many other relatives and friends.

Mike was our hero. We will love him and miss him forever. "YuYu!"

A special thank you to Dr. Harichand-Herdt and the caring staff at Iowa Methodist Hospital, as well as everyone at Every Step Hospice.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Variety Club Children's Charity of Iowa (505 5th Avenue #310 Des Moines 50309) or The Avenues - Ingersoll & Grand Restoration (558 28th St Des Moines 50312).

In consideration of current public health conditions related to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences are encouraged at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -