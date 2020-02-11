|
|
James "Dennis the Menace" Minnis
Indianola - A Celebration of life for James Earl Minnis Sr. "Dennis the Menace" will be held 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Indianola Church of Christ in Indianola where family will be present to greet friends. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA. Memorials may be given to the family in his name for a contribution of their choosing at a later date.
James is survived by his five children; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Shaw) Minnis of 61 years; two brothers, William (Eddie) Edward Minnis and Melvin Hartman Minnis; five sisters, Dorothy Mae, Audrey Irene, Eunice LaVon, Elenora Nadine and Freda Alice. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020