James Myers, 83, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Christian Church in Lake City with Pastor Roy Karlen officiating and burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Lohrville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City.
James Edward Myers was born on March 12, 1936, in Sac City, Iowa, to Joseph "Edward" and Eunice (Courter) Myers. He graduated from Minburn High School in 1955 then served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1962. On August 20, 1961, James married Kathryn Thompson at the Methodist Church in Lohrville and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage. He worked as a territory manager for AgCo Farm Equipment out of Duluth, GA until his retirement in 1998. James was a member of the Community Club in Lohrville and American Legion.
James is survived by his wife Kathryn of Lake City; son Michael of Hesston, KS; daughter Melissa (Paul) Dieckmann of Peculiar, MO; grandchildren Gabe, Caleb and Rebekah Dieckmann all of the Kansas City, MO area; sisters Phyllis (Frank) Liston of Granger and Karen (Ralph) Kessler of St. Francis, WI; and brother Jack (Karen) Myers of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Delores Ekstrom.
