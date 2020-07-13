1/1
James Newman
James Newman

Des Moines - James Irwin Newman, age 78, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. James was born November 2, 1941 in Brooklyn, Iowa to James Thomas Newman and Margaret Mary Newman. He was an avid Hawkeyes and NASCAR fan. James is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shirley Sater; children, Ed (Shirley), Laura (Dave), Shawn (Karri), Lisa, James (Amy), Melissa, Scott (Shannon), Elizabeth (Chris), John (Mari), and Mark (Jessica); 27 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Newman; a grandson in infancy; brother, Ed; and step-daughter, Brenda.

Visitation was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 13 to Jul. 22, 2020.
