James Noah Lacona I
West Des Moines - James Noah Lacona I, 70, died of a sudden aneurysm Monday, July 15, 2019 at University Hospitals in Iowa City. A memorial mass will be 10:00 am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Jim was born November 16, 1948 in Des Moines to Noah and Sally Lacona. He graduated from Dowling High School in 1966 and attended Trader Vics Culinary School in Chicago. He returned to Des Moines and joined the family restaurant business, Noah's Ark. Jim founded Iowa Lumber and Construction Company in 1983. He was a member of The Avenues Board, Echo Valley Country Club, and enjoyed golfing with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his name will remember his witty humor, easygoing nature and his intense love for his family. Survivors include his wife, Norabeth of West Des Moines; children: Tiffany Lacona-Mobley of Des Moines, James Lacona II of West Des Moines; granddaughter, Chelsea; siblings: Christine Acri of East Moline, IL, Anntoinette "Annie" (Richard) Erickson of Kansas City, MO, Teresa Lacona of El Sobrante, CA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Sally Lacona; sister, Bernadette; mother-in-law, Opal Pierick; brother-in-law, Jim Pierick.
The family will receive friends 4-6:00 pm Sunday, July 21st at Dunn's Chapel where a Vigil Service will begin at 5:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Italian American Club. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019