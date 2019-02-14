|
|
James "Jim" Oltmann
Grimes - James "Jim" Oltmann, 63, of Grimes, IA passed away in an automobile accident due to a cardiac event on Sunday, February 10, 2019 near Grimes. He was born on April 5, 1955 to James R. and Barbara (Williams) Oltmann. Jim graduated from Allison-Bristow High School. Jim was united in marriage on May 2, 1980 to Diane Kellner. To this union, two children were born, James "Jimmy" and Jamie. Jim's career began at the Kelsey locker. His dream came true when he bought the Shell Rock Locker and Poultry. In 1987, the family was transferred to the Des Moines metro area and have lived in Grimes since. In 2011, He began working at 3M in Ames until his passing. The family had a lake home on Sun Valley Lake where he spent many days enjoying life. Jim loved to fish, hunt and spend time outside with Jimmy and watching TV and movies with Jamie. His family was his pride and joy including his dogs. His only grandchild, Brinley was born in 2012. He loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane of Grimes; son Jimmy (Kate Flater- fiancée) of Ankeny; daughter Dr. Jamie of Waterloo; father, James R.; brothers Joel (Deb), Jon (Diane) and Sister Mary (Mike) Hall all of Allison; brother-in-laws Charles, Leroy and sister-in-law Cindy (Mason Larson) Kellner and many nieces and nephews and the family's four legged companions. He was preceded in death by mother Barbra, father and mother-in-law John and Lorraine Kellner and brother-in-law Craig Kellner. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Grimes, Grimes, IA from 4pm-7pm. Service will be at 2pm at the Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, IA with a visitation from 12pm-2pm. Burial at the Allison Cemetery will be immediately following the service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019