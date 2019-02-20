|
James Pardock
Ankeny - Jim Pardock, 75, died Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, followed by the funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa.
Jim was born July 28, 1943, in Chariton, Iowa and grew up in Lacona and West Des Moines. He retired from Dayco.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, the , or the VA Central Iowa Health Care System.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019