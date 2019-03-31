Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Q. Beatty


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Q. Beatty Obituary
James Q. Beatty

Ankeny - James Q. Beatty, age 94, of Ankeny, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church In Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM.

Survivors include: daughter, Linda (Jerry) Northwick, and their children David (Jessica) Northwick, James (Kelly) Northwick, and Christina (Todd) Brady, Karen (Joseph) Burkhart, and their son Michael, James (Kathy) Beatty, and Quentina Beatty and her husband Bernhard Gerdenits and their daughter Elayne and six great grandchildren; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now