James Q. Beatty
Ankeny - James Q. Beatty, age 94, of Ankeny, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church In Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: daughter, Linda (Jerry) Northwick, and their children David (Jessica) Northwick, James (Kelly) Northwick, and Christina (Todd) Brady, Karen (Joseph) Burkhart, and their son Michael, James (Kathy) Beatty, and Quentina Beatty and her husband Bernhard Gerdenits and their daughter Elayne and six great grandchildren; 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019