James R. Caley
Warsaw, MO - He was born January 30, 1940 in Quincy, IL and passed on April 3, 2019.
Whether you knew him as James, Jim, J.R., Ronnie or Ron, you know he loved and laughed his way through his entire life, restoring cars into beautiful masterpieces.
He left behind "his girls", daughters Ronda Caley Barton (Tom) & Claudine (Dinie) Sanders (RJ), and granddaughter Bridgett Cooper (AJ); great grandson Judah and soon to arrive Cale; his sister Claudine Vitatoe (Ed), brother Mack Caley and his nieces Kristy, Kelly, Wendy, Raquel and Leaha.
He will be laid to rest with his parents, Arthur & Lucille, in Loraine, IL on Saturday, April 13th at 12:00 p.m., with a memorial gathering at the Loraine Firehouse directly following.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019