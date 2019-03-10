|
James R. Elliott
Des Moines - James R. Elliott, 64, of Houston, TX, formerly of Des Moines passed away March 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 where friends may call beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Iles Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with burial to follow in Glendale Cemetery.
He is preceded in death, by his parents Alma Barna Elliott, and Loren Spencer Elliott and his brother Robert Loren Elliott.
Jim is survived by his brother Mark Stephen Elliott and his wife Susan Warren, sister-in-law Margaret Doyle-Elliott as well as niece and nephews, Alicia Catherine Elliott, Mathew Ryan (Patty) Elliott, and Sean Robert Elliott.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019