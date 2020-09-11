James "Jim" R. Epp



Hutchinson - Jim Epp's salvation was fully realized on September 9, 2020. The faith God gave him is now fulfilled as he looks on his Savior. Jim's family is comforted knowing that he is now joyfully glorifying God, free from sin and the concerns of earthly life.



Jim was born to Abraham E. Epp and Sarah T. (Rempel) Epp on October 10, 1941, in York, York County, NE.



He married Sharon Regier in Hutchinson, KS on August 19, 1961. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Sharon survives.



Together they raised three children: Tammy (Sid) Wiens, Karilynn (Dean) Motz, and Jim (Pam) Epp. They enjoyed having seven grandchildren and seven great-grandkids. In addition, Jim is survived by his siblings, Marvin Epp, Lillian Frey, and Harold (Shirley) Epp.



He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Karilynn Motz; a grandson, Seth; sister-in-law, Doris Epp; and brother-in-law, Robert Frey.



Jim loved his family well and was grateful, supportive and proud of them. He enjoyed a 41-year career with John Deere as systems analyst and collections manager. In retirement, Jim owned a lawn care business and worked for auto dealerships as a driver.



Jim and Sharon lived in Omaha, NE, Geneseo, IL, Des Moines, IA, and currently in Hutchinson, KS.



Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Grace Bible Church, 1221 E. 33rd, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., with the family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary.



Memorials are suggested to Gideons International, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.









