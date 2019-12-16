|
|
James R. Navratil
Des Moines - Services for James Richard Navratil, 57, who passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at home will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include his father, Anton Navratil; sister, Janice Navratil; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Clara Navratil.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019