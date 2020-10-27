1/1
James R. Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Perry

Des Moines - James Renwick Perry was born in Red Oak, Iowa on February 5, 1929. He went to Red Oak High School, graduating in 1947. He was senior class president, National Honor Society member and active in sports. He set a 440 yd. dash record which lasted almost 20 years.

Jim graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1951 and was drafted that fall. He served 2 years, 18 months at a large ordnance depot near Munich, Germany. While there he went to church at the Dachau Concentration Camp, walking under the sign: "Arbeit Mach Frei".

After discharge, he met his wife-to-be, Eleanor Miquelon, in Webster City, where she was teaching school. They were married in 1954 and lived in several Iowa towns as he worked for Northwestern Bell. They moved to Des Moines in 1963 and retired there in 1986.

He was active at Central Presbyterian Church, was a longtime volunteer at the State Historical Society and enjoyed playing handball at the Riverfront YMCA. He enjoyed carpentry in his home shop, making much of his families' furniture.

With Eleanor, he made many bicycling trips around the Midwest. For 25 plus years, Jim and Eleanor spent January/February on the Alabama Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores), having a wonderful time.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, of 66 years, and four daughters, Susan (Steve) Buck of Winfield, IL, Barbara (Tony) Lutz of Waverly, IA, Linda (Walt) Abercrombie, of Oriental, NC, and Sarah (Joe) Gilliam of Jefferson City, MO and nine grandchildren.

The family will greet friends from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.

A memorial service will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Central Presbyterian Church, 3829 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Jim's service will be live-streamed from the church that afternoon around 12:00pm. A link will be shared shortly before 12:00pm at the top of his obituary on the Iles Funeral Home website www.ilescares.com

Interment of Jim's cremains will be at a later date at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa.

Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Central Presbyterian Church as he requested no flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunn's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved