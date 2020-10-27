James R. Perry
Des Moines - James Renwick Perry was born in Red Oak, Iowa on February 5, 1929. He went to Red Oak High School, graduating in 1947. He was senior class president, National Honor Society member and active in sports. He set a 440 yd. dash record which lasted almost 20 years.
Jim graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1951 and was drafted that fall. He served 2 years, 18 months at a large ordnance depot near Munich, Germany. While there he went to church at the Dachau Concentration Camp, walking under the sign: "Arbeit Mach Frei".
After discharge, he met his wife-to-be, Eleanor Miquelon, in Webster City, where she was teaching school. They were married in 1954 and lived in several Iowa towns as he worked for Northwestern Bell. They moved to Des Moines in 1963 and retired there in 1986.
He was active at Central Presbyterian Church, was a longtime volunteer at the State Historical Society and enjoyed playing handball at the Riverfront YMCA. He enjoyed carpentry in his home shop, making much of his families' furniture.
With Eleanor, he made many bicycling trips around the Midwest. For 25 plus years, Jim and Eleanor spent January/February on the Alabama Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores), having a wonderful time.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, of 66 years, and four daughters, Susan (Steve) Buck of Winfield, IL, Barbara (Tony) Lutz of Waverly, IA, Linda (Walt) Abercrombie, of Oriental, NC, and Sarah (Joe) Gilliam of Jefferson City, MO and nine grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.
A memorial service will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Central Presbyterian Church, 3829 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Jim's service will be live-streamed from the church that afternoon around 12:00pm. A link will be shared shortly before 12:00pm at the top of his obituary on the Iles Funeral Home website www.ilescares.com
Interment of Jim's cremains will be at a later date at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa.
Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Central Presbyterian Church as he requested no flowers.