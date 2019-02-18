|
James R. Skinner Jr.
Des Moines -
James Randall Skinner, Jr., born on October 17th, 1977, passed away from heart disease on Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at age 41. He was a big but gentle man, incredibly smart and also caring, both for family, friends, and strangers. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and then the University of Virginia with a degree in Philosophy.
He enjoyed reading, comedy, and pondering life's many quirky roads. Once you got to know him, he would lead you down conversational twists and turns that could both confuse and enlighten you. As a philosopher, that was his calling and he did it well.
He knew every sports statistic and loved the Cubs. He followed many music genres and had a beautiful voice. He sang in various choirs from high school into adulthood. In Des Moines, he found a home at Allied Insurance, and then Nationwide where he greatly enjoyed his co-workers and career.
He will be sorely missed and remembered by his mother, Wendy, and his brothers: Matthew, Michael (Stephanie), and John. He loved his niece, Naomi Leigh Skinner. He was close to his extended family, who will truly miss him. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James R. Skinner.
Visitation will be held at Dunn's Funeral Home, at 2121 Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5-7 pm. with funeral services at Plymouth Congregational Church, at 4126 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday February 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm There will be a reception following the service at Plymouth Church. Burial will follow the reception at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019