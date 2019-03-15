|
James R. Vincent
Ocala, FL - James R. Vincent passed from this life on March 3, 2019 in Ocala, FL after a lengthy illness. He was born June 20, 1938 in Winterset, IA to Doris and Harry Vincent.
He received his law degree from Drake Univ. in Des Moines, IA. He was an attorney for the city of Des Moines and also for Polk County, IA. He later was an attorney with FMAC, FDIC and Homeland Security. He retired in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Roseann (Rodgers) and his wife Patricia (Eldin).
He is survived by his son, James H. (Erin Rabbitt); daughter, Michelle J. Miller; grandsons, Ryan Miller and Ryley (Kayla) Miller; granddaughter Fleur Rabbitt Vincent; several great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Hubbard; and brother, Gaylord Vincent.
Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home of Ocala, FL handled all arrangements. Per Jim's request. No services are planned.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 15, 2019