James (Jim) Raymond Galbraith
Des Moines - James (Jim) Raymond Galbraith, age 81, died Monday morning, April 15, 2019, at home. The son of Raymond and Elizabeth (Uhlelmann) Galbraith, he was born on June 19, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim graduated from Algona High School in 1955. He attended Drake University, majored in Commercial Art and graduated in 1959. He was employed by Meredith Corporation after graduation. Taking a brief hiatus from Meredith to work for Creative Services, he returned to Meredith as Art Director for Successful Farming Magazine and stayed until retirement.
Jim's surviving family includes his loving wife of 43 years, Sally Galbraith; daughters (from a previous marriage) Kathy (Galbraith) and Don Stackhouse of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lisa Galbraith, also from Des Moines; grandchildren, Zoey Stackhouse of West Liberty, Iowa and Gage Stackhouse of Des Moines; sister, Barbara J. Smith; niece, Shannon (Smith) and Dave Butz, and nephew Daniel and Barb Smith. Barb and her children reside in California. He is preceded in death by both his parents.
A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Thoreau Center, 3500 Kingman Boulevard, Des Moines, Iowa 50311.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will benefit MSMoments, or a .
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 25, 2019