James Rich
Grimes - James C. Rich, 91, died surrounded by family on December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Grimes United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 3-5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Grimes United Methodist Church. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Jim was born to Clifford Alton Rich and Lillian Engler on September 3, 1928. He grew up in Faribault MN, and at the age of 22, served active duty in the Korean War. He later met Grace Crawford, in Calumet MI, and together they shared a very loving marriage for 56 years. They spent many of their years in the midwest where Jim managed multiple Woolworths stores, working for them from the age of 13 until an early retirement at the age of 55. They later moved to Webster City where they owned a Ben Franklin store. Since retirement they have been part of the Grimes community for the past 20 years. Jim loved his family very much, and enjoyed telling stories of his life, making others laugh, and had a very strong Christian faith.
Jim is survived by his son, Jeff Rich (Rhonda) of Webster City; his daughters, Janet Hansen (Steve) of Charles City, and Kathy Soloman of Grimes; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace; his parents; three siblings and a son-in-law, Michael Soloman.
Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to friends and members of the community, and especially Grimes United Methodist Church and Grimes Volunteer Support Services, where memorial donations will be directed to.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019