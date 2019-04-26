|
James Robert Anderson
Waukee - James Robert Anderson, 88, passed away April 20, 2019. Services will be held Monday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. James will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
James was born September 5, 1930 in Kearney, NE to Vera (Hoover) and Orrie Anderson. After graduation from North High School, James served in the US Navy and later worked for American District Telegraph for 50 plus years. James was an avid tennis player, golfer and long distance runner. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, June Norris-Anderson; daughters, Karen (Mark) Kiester and Jeri Lynn (Al) Hill; son, Michael (Laura) Anderson; step-children, Jeff Norris, Janelle Norris, and Jill (Dave) Archer; grandchildren, Jamie (Pat) McMahill, Brett (Jess) Kiester, Bryce (Audrey) Kiester, Brian Kiester, Katelyn Kiester, Erin Anderson, and Emily Anderson; step-grandchildren, Jimmie, Jessica, Jackson and Julia Archer; and 7 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents, and the grandmother who raised him, Ida Mae Anderson; his first wife, Betty Anderson; step-brother, Jerry Anderson; and grandson, Bradley Kiester.
Memorial may be directed to the family. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 26, 2019