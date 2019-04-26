Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Anderson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Robert Anderson Obituary
James Robert Anderson

Waukee - James Robert Anderson, 88, passed away April 20, 2019. Services will be held Monday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. James will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.

James was born September 5, 1930 in Kearney, NE to Vera (Hoover) and Orrie Anderson. After graduation from North High School, James served in the US Navy and later worked for American District Telegraph for 50 plus years. James was an avid tennis player, golfer and long distance runner. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, June Norris-Anderson; daughters, Karen (Mark) Kiester and Jeri Lynn (Al) Hill; son, Michael (Laura) Anderson; step-children, Jeff Norris, Janelle Norris, and Jill (Dave) Archer; grandchildren, Jamie (Pat) McMahill, Brett (Jess) Kiester, Bryce (Audrey) Kiester, Brian Kiester, Katelyn Kiester, Erin Anderson, and Emily Anderson; step-grandchildren, Jimmie, Jessica, Jackson and Julia Archer; and 7 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents, and the grandmother who raised him, Ida Mae Anderson; his first wife, Betty Anderson; step-brother, Jerry Anderson; and grandson, Bradley Kiester.

Memorial may be directed to the family. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now