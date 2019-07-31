|
|
James Robert Edwards
Des Moines - James Robert Edwards, 89, of Altoona, IA died July 23, 2019 at Prairie Vista Rehabilitation Center.
Jim was born in Springhill, IA to Frank and Jennie Edwards. Jim was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Jim retired in 1989 from the United States Postal Service where he was a member of the American Postal Workers union.
Jim was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan carrying on the tradition from his father and grandfather. Jim, a passionate Iowa Hawkeye fan, also had a lifelong passion for playing cribbage.
In 1954, Jim married the "love of his life" Mary. Jim and Mary had four children: Tim of Benton, LA, Mark of Des Moines, IA, Julie of Altoona, IA, and Barry of Colorado Springs, CO.
Jim is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, parents, six siblings, and a daughter-in-law.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Altoona Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. August 3, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Altoona Fire Department or the Altoona Little League in Jim's honor.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019