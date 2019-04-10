Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship
3565 N.E. 56th Street
Altoona, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert "Jim Bob" Locke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Robert "Jim Bob" Locke Obituary
James Robert "Jim Bob" Locke

Lake Ozark, MO - James Robert "Jim Bob" Locke, 76, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019.

Jim was born January 5, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Catherine H. Lewis and Samuel J. Cook. Jim was adopted by William J. Locke on June 19, 1947. On February 12, 2019, Jim accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri, and was baptized.

On July 18, 1989, Jim was united in marriage to Sue Cox in Rapid City, South Dakota. Jim graduated from North High School, Des Moines, Iowa, in 1961. Jim was a member of the United States Air Force from March, 1961, to March, 1965, the Iowa Air National Guard 132nd from June, 1965, to December, 1994, and employed at the Polk County Sheriff's Office from 1975 to December, 2000. Jim is or had previously been a member of the following organizations: Iowa State Sheriff's and Deputies' Association, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Blue Knights, North High School Alumni, Home Lodge No. 370, ZA GA ZIG Shrine, and Scottish Rite Consistory.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sue Locke of Lake Ozark, Missouri, ex-wife, Judith Smith, of Johnston, Iowa; three daughters, Dawn (John) Goaley of Altoona, Iowa, Stacey Kelling of Johnston, Iowa, and Karen Swann of Chehalis, Washington; two sisters, Judy (Rick) Davis of Arlington, Texas, and Patricia (Paul) Cook of Pollock Pines, California, a brother, Bill Locke of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; grandson, Jordan Coady, and granddaughter, Kelsey Kelling; Aunt, Betty Lewis, of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Locke and Samuel Cook; Uncle, Dick Lewis, and canine companion, Prince.

Jim's hobbies included spending time with family and friends, traveling, boating, motorcycling and Saturday breakfast with fellow retired deputies and other law enforcement individuals.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship, 3565 N.E. 56th Street, Altoona, Iowa, on April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., including PCSO Color Guard, and luncheon to follow. Prior to the Service, the family will be present at the Church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial of cremated remains with military honors will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa, on April 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri; Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship, Altoona, Iowa; or Hospice Compassus of Osage Beach, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.