James Robert "Jim Bob" Locke
Lake Ozark, MO - James Robert "Jim Bob" Locke, 76, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019.
Jim was born January 5, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Catherine H. Lewis and Samuel J. Cook. Jim was adopted by William J. Locke on June 19, 1947. On February 12, 2019, Jim accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri, and was baptized.
On July 18, 1989, Jim was united in marriage to Sue Cox in Rapid City, South Dakota. Jim graduated from North High School, Des Moines, Iowa, in 1961. Jim was a member of the United States Air Force from March, 1961, to March, 1965, the Iowa Air National Guard 132nd from June, 1965, to December, 1994, and employed at the Polk County Sheriff's Office from 1975 to December, 2000. Jim is or had previously been a member of the following organizations: Iowa State Sheriff's and Deputies' Association, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Blue Knights, North High School Alumni, Home Lodge No. 370, ZA GA ZIG Shrine, and Scottish Rite Consistory.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sue Locke of Lake Ozark, Missouri, ex-wife, Judith Smith, of Johnston, Iowa; three daughters, Dawn (John) Goaley of Altoona, Iowa, Stacey Kelling of Johnston, Iowa, and Karen Swann of Chehalis, Washington; two sisters, Judy (Rick) Davis of Arlington, Texas, and Patricia (Paul) Cook of Pollock Pines, California, a brother, Bill Locke of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; grandson, Jordan Coady, and granddaughter, Kelsey Kelling; Aunt, Betty Lewis, of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Locke and Samuel Cook; Uncle, Dick Lewis, and canine companion, Prince.
Jim's hobbies included spending time with family and friends, traveling, boating, motorcycling and Saturday breakfast with fellow retired deputies and other law enforcement individuals.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship, 3565 N.E. 56th Street, Altoona, Iowa, on April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., including PCSO Color Guard, and luncheon to follow. Prior to the Service, the family will be present at the Church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial of cremated remains with military honors will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa, on April 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri; Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship, Altoona, Iowa; or Hospice Compassus of Osage Beach, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019